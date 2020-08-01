Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP passed away today after prolonged illness, according to media reports.

The 64-year-old Singh had been ill for several months and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months now.

He had previously suffered kidney failure in 2013.

Condolences poured in on social media after the news of his passing broke.

“We are deeply sorry at the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri #AmarSingh.

We express our condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them strength in this time of grief,” Youth Congress tweeted.

“BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain also paid tributes to Amar Singh by tweeting, "No matter which party he belonged to, he had good relations with everybody."

Singh was quite active on social media despite his illness. Hours before the news of his passing broke, tweets regarding his best wishes for the Eid Al Adha festival and a tribute to “Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji” on his death anniversary were sent out.

He had stepped down from his positions in the Samajwadi Party on January 6, 2010.

He is survived by his wife Pankaja and twin daughters.