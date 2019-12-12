Rajya Sabha passes Bill to extend SC, ST quota in House, Assemblies

The Rajya Sabha unanimously passed a Constitution (Amendment) Bill to extend reservation for ten more years to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies on Thursday. The elders in the Opposition benches questioned the Centre’s decision to stop the practice of nominating people from Anglo Indian community to Lok Sabha and certain State Assemblies. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Tuesday. CPI’s Binoy Vishwam asked the Centre to exend the reservation for more than ten years. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Narendra Modi Government will not do anything against the Constitution. He said there are just 296 members of the Anglo India community in India. “As per the 2011 Census, the SC population was 20.13 crore and ST population 10.45 crore, which was 5.13 crore and 1.91 crore at the time of Independence,” he said.