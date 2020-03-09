Rajya Sabha polls: M Thambidurai, KP Munusamy are AIADMK’s candidates

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The AIADMK named former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and senior leader KP Munusamy as its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Monday.
The ruling party allotted one seat to ally Tamil Maanila Congress, and its chief GK Vaasan will be the candidate.
In a press release, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator K Palaniswami named Thambidurai and Munusamy and allotted one seat to the TMC.
The release said Vaasan, chief of TMC, will be the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.
On April 2, six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu will retire.
The DMK days ago named three nominees including its sitting MP in the upper house, ‘Tiruchy’ Siva.
Based on the strength of the ruling party and main opposition DMK and their respective allies in the Assembly, all the six candidates are likely to be elected unopposed. Elections will be held on March 26 in the unlikely event of a contest.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...