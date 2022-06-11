Rajya Sabha Polls Maharashtra: BJP wins 3 of 6 Rajya Sabha seats; Fadnavis emerges stronger 

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel, and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the polls.

“Elections are contested not just for the fight, but for the victory. Jai Maharashtra” Fadnavis on twitter. Political pundits say that BJP defeating Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar contesting for the sixth seat is a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena- NCP and Congress alliance.

BJP claims that the Uddhav Thackeray’s government is on its way out, as independent MLAs who supported the ruling alliance are now with the BJP. Senior BJP leaders are hoping to make a dent in Shiv Sena or NCP and topple the government.

EC siding with opposition party

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP’s victory was a “mandate of horsetrading”, He also accused the Election Commission (EC) of siding with the opposition party, which he claimed “put pressure” on the poll panel.

Talking to reporters from Mumbai, Raut said ,”Some horses were up for sale at a higher price and shifted sides despite the assurance of their votes to our candidate”.

Reporters from Pune

Speaking to reporters in Pune NCP, President Sharad Pawar said “The result doesn’t surprise me. Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have been voted as per the quota. We had fewer votes for the sixth seat but Shiv Sena fielded its candidate and tried to make him win. BJP had the support of many independent MLAs and we had only a few,” Pawar.

“The miracle happened because BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis managed to get the Independents on their side,which made all the difference. But this will not affect the stability of government (Maha Vikas Aghadi),” he added.

( With PTI, ANI inputs)