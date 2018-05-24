Ram Charan roped in as brand ambassador for Happi Mobiles

Happi Mobiles, a new multi-brand mobile phone retail chain, has roped in Telugu film actor Ram Charan as its brand ambassador. The Hyderabad-based firm will open 20 retail outlets in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the first week of June.

“We will enhance the buying experience of customers. Each store will have demo zones with virtual reality and augmented reality features. We are planning to open about 200 stores in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the next 12 months,” Krishna Pavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Happi Mobiles, said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm is planning to offer Aadhaar-based financing options to let customers buy phones and accessories with much ease, K Santosh, Executive Director of Happi Mobiles, said.