Ramkumar elected IACC Chairman, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter

Ramkumar Rudrabhatla has been elected as the Chairman of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter).

Ramkumar, who is the Managing Director of P&P Nexgen Tech, succeeds Vijaya Sai Meka (Managing Director of S&S Green Projects) as the Chapter head of IACC.

“The IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances,” Ramkumar said.

Addressing a gathering after getting elected as the Chairman unanimously, he said that the new executive body would focus on promoting start-ups and help them scaleup their operations globally.

“We would also promote women-led start-ups,” he said.

The other office-bearers of the IACC are C Narayana Rao (Senior Vice-Chairman) and Sourabh Jain (Vice-Chairman).