Ramky Infrastructure received two orders to implement the distribution of the infrastructural works of Ladakh Power Development Department from Power Grid Energy Services Limited.

The first contract, worth ₹107.39 crore (Excluding GST) and the second contract worth ₹23.80 crore (Excluding GST) were for the supply of plant and installation services respectively, in the districts of Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh.

PowerGrid Energy Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited, has awarded the contracts to Ramky Infrastructure Limited for a period of 30 months. According to a release, the contracts were awarded for loss reduction work under the Revamped (results-linked) Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Leh district.