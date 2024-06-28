Ramky Infrastructure received two orders to implement the distribution of the infrastructural works of Ladakh Power Development Department from Power Grid Energy Services Limited.
The first contract, worth ₹107.39 crore (Excluding GST) and the second contract worth ₹23.80 crore (Excluding GST) were for the supply of plant and installation services respectively, in the districts of Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh.
PowerGrid Energy Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited, has awarded the contracts to Ramky Infrastructure Limited for a period of 30 months. According to a release, the contracts were awarded for loss reduction work under the Revamped (results-linked) Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Leh district.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.