Rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai a cause for concern: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 patients is a cause for concern and the State will have to pay the price if this situation is casually handled. Tope said the government will take a call on imposing more restrictions after meeting of the State Task Force on Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope said, “Around January 20, there were about 5,000-6,000 active cases in Maharashtra. Yesterday’s figure was at 11,492. Today, the State might reach 20,000 active cases.”

Similarly, in Mumbai, the active cases were around 300 on January 20, he said, adding that by Wednesday evening, there will be another 2,200 cases. “There is seven times cases growth in the cases in seven days,” said Tope.

4 per cent positivity rate in Mumbai

Tope said about 51,000 tests are being conducted in Mumbai out of which, reports of about 2,200 patients are positive. “This 4 per cent positivity rate is not good. It is a cause for concern,” he said, adding that the Delhi government has imposed more restrictions and if people in Maharashtra fail to follow Covid-19 norms and appropriate behavior, the number of active patients will rise.

“The number of overall vaccination in the State is 13,21,90,000. 87 per cent of the population, that is about eight crore people, have taken the first dose. About 5.5 crore people (57 per cent of the eligible population) have taken both doses,” he said.

Standby care centres

As the number of cases is on the rise in Mumbai, Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and asked Covid care jumbo centres to be on standby, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said though the rate of hospitalisation is less, the number of cases is rising. “There are 54,000 beds available in Mumbai,” he added.

The minister also said no new year celebration will be allowed in public places and strict action will be taken against those flouting norms. “This could be the beginning of a third wave. Last week, there were 150 cases (in Mumbai) and now, we have 2,500 cases. There is no need to panic but all precautions must be taken,” he said.

Thackeray said the government has not yet taken a call to close schools and colleges and the decision will be taken after the Task Force meeting. The minister added that all buildings that have more than 10 active Covid-19 cases will be sealed by the BMC.