Rapido to expand operations to 11 Indian cities

Homegrown bike taxi platform Rapido has announced the expansion of Rapido Auto services in 11 additional Indian cities across five additional states.
The service has been launched in Delhi-NCR along with key cities in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.
Rapido had launched its Rapido Auto service in 14 key Indian cities across 10 states in October 2020. The increased demand has led to the expansion of the service, the company said. With its launch in 11 additional cities, the service is now available across 25 cities in the country. It has plans to onboard more than half a million in the next six months. Interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number.
“We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute option in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the Covid-19 pandemic after bike taxis,” said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido.
“Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities,” Sanka said.
Each Rapido auto will be powered with Rapido’s GPS technology. Users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time with Rapido Auto.
Rapido Auto, like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will also have an in-app feedback mechanism for commuters.
