News

Rapidor, Kochi based start-up wins Ingram Micro competition

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

Rapidor, a start-up from Kochi offering fast and easy sales orders inventory has won the Ingram Micro’s competition for start-ups, called Comet, held in Mumbai.

The technology distributor kicked off its global start-up challenge across 16 locations in August this year to identify the most promising B2B technology in the world. Over 4,000 applicants applied for the competition this year, including 300-plus applicants from start-ups in India.

At the end of a rigorous online judging process 16 finalists from India were shortlisted across a range of focus ideas such as cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, analytics, fintech and more. The start-ups have been invited to pitch their business ideas in front of an eminent panel of judges including members from the start-up community, senior executives from leading technology companies as well as members of the Ingram Micro country leadership team.

The winner will receive $100,000 in go-to-market funding and a chance to compete for the grand prize of $1 million equity-free cash at the Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit in Miami, Florida, May 12-14, 2020. Each of the runners-up will receive $50,000 in go-to-market funding.

Published on December 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kohler India to double retail network in next three years