Rapidor, Kochi based start-up wins Ingram Micro competition

Rapidor, a start-up from Kochi offering fast and easy sales orders inventory has won the Ingram Micro’s competition for start-ups, called Comet, held in Mumbai.
The technology distributor kicked off its global start-up challenge across 16 locations in August this year to identify the most promising B2B technology in the world. Over 4,000 applicants applied for the competition this year, including 300-plus applicants from start-ups in India.
At the end of a rigorous online judging process 16 finalists from India were shortlisted across a range of focus ideas such as cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, analytics, fintech and more. The start-ups have been invited to pitch their business ideas in front of an eminent panel of judges including members from the start-up community, senior executives from leading technology companies as well as members of the Ingram Micro country leadership team.
The winner will receive $100,000 in go-to-market funding and a chance to compete for the grand prize of $1 million equity-free cash at the Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit in Miami, Florida, May 12-14, 2020. Each of the runners-up will receive $50,000 in go-to-market funding.
