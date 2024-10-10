Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, have announced one-day state mourning on Thursday to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 last night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde said, “The gem of India, Ratan Tata, is no more. This is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharashtra and has helped thousands. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He contributed immensely to the nation; he was a ‘desh bhakt’ and ‘desh premi.’”

Tata’s mortal remains would be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, where the public can pay their last respects from 10:30 am to 3:30pm.

Tata Consultancy Services, which is announcing its quarterly results today, has cancelled the press conference scheduled for later in the evening. The company will, however, issue a press release on the same.