Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India’s most revered industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.

Tata, who led the Tata Group to unprecedented heights while embodying the principles of ethical leadership and philanthropy, leaves behind a towering legacy not only as a business leader but also as a man of integrity and vision.

N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons said “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” Chandra added.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Tata attended the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and then pursued further studies in architecture and structural engineering at Cornell University in the United States. Following that, he attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group in 1962, starting at Tata Steel’s shop floor, where he shoveled limestone and worked with the blue-collar workers of the company. This was an early indicator of his hands-on leadership style and his humility. He steadily climbed through the ranks, learning the intricacies of the family business from the ground up.

In 1991, following the retirement of JRD Tata, Ratan Tata was named the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. He took over at a time when India was liberalising its economy, and competition was intensifying both domestically and internationally. Despite skepticism from some quarters about whether he could fill the shoes of his illustrious predecessor, Tata proved his mettle by transforming the group from a primarily India-focused conglomerate into a global powerhouse.

Under Ratan Tata’s leadership, the Tata Group expanded its footprint across the globe. He orchestrated several landmark acquisitions, including the purchase of British icons Tetley Tea (2000), Corus Steel (2007), and Jaguar Land Rover (2008). These acquisitions not only established Tata as a global conglomerate but also reflected Tata’s vision of making the group a leader on the international stage.

Perhaps one of his most ambitious projects was the launch of the Tata Nano in 2008, touted as the world’s cheapest car. Despite its failure in the market, Tata’s philosophy behind the project reflected his deep empathy for the common man. In an interview, he once said, “I observed families riding on scooters, with a child standing in the front, and the wife riding side-saddle in the back. It led me to think about whether one could conceive of a safer, affordable, all-weather form of transportation for such families.”

Beyond the business realm, Ratan Tata was deeply committed to philanthropy. Like his forebears, he believed in using wealth for the greater good. The Tata Trusts, under his stewardship, played a significant role in health, education, and rural development initiatives across India.

“Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction,” Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons’ chief said in a statement.

In an interview in 2011, Ratan Tata said, “I’ve always believed that the group’s purpose is not just to make money, but to make a difference in people’s lives.” In a conversation with Harvard Business Review (2013), he stated, “I’ve always tried to lead by example, to show that leadership is not just about giving orders, but about setting a tone and creating an environment where people can flourish.”

One of his biggest life challenges may have been the removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016, a move that stunned India’s corporate world. Ratan Tata, who had initially backed Mistry to succeed him, returned as interim chairman after Mistry’s ouster. The reasons behind Mistry’s removal were rooted in strategic and philosophical differences between Mistry and the Tata family trusts, led by Ratan Tata. Mistry accused the Tata Group of governance lapses, while the Tata camp contended that Mistry had failed to lead the group in line with its legacy and values. Despite the bitterness of the feud, Tata remained focused on safeguarding the integrity and future of the group, stating that his actions were not personal but aimed at protecting the company’s heritage. Tributes poured in from leaders and peers, praising his visionary leadership, integrity, and commitment to social responsibility.

Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra said “India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward and Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.”

“The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P,” tweeted Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group