RBI allows States, UTs to be in overdraft for 21 working days

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the number of days for which States/ Union Territories (UTs) can be in overdraft with immediate effect, and up to September-end, 2020, to offer them greater flexibility to tide over their cashflow mismatches.

A State/UT can now be in overdraft continuously for up to 21 working days, against the earlier limit of 14 working days.

Further, the number of days for which a State/UT can be in overdraft in a quarter has been increased to 50 working days from the current 36.

The central bank provides financial accommodation to States/UTs to tide over temporary mismatches in the cashflow of their receipts and payments by way of overdraft under a facility called Ways and Means Advances (WMA). This is intended to provide a cushion to the government to carry on with its essential activities and normal financial operations.

The RBI’s latest move comes in the backdrop of its various measures in recent days for dealing with the pandemic. Earlier, it had increased the WMA limit by 30 per cent from the existing limit for all States/UTs, from April 1 to September 30, 2020.