Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after being admitted earlier today for acidity related issues, according to an RBI spokesperson.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now,” the spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Das experienced acidity and was kept under observation at Apollo Hospital. “There is no cause of concern,” the spokesperson said.

Das, aged 67 years, will complete his second term as RBI Governor in December.