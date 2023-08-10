August 10, 2023 12:59

Quick impact of Incremental CRR

The immediate impact of RBI absorbing liquidity via ICRR will be mild hardening of money market rates for borrowers including NBFCs/corporates, while for banks as well there will be slight impact on their NIMs (3-4 bps) depending on the instruments where they were parking the money (assuming 14.5% effective CRR).

That said, some banks (PSBs specifically) benefitted more than others from the liquidity glut due to Rs2K notes withdrawal, while others toiled to get deposits by increasing rates.

However, all the banks will have to maintain ICRR and thus could be construed as unfair to some banks who did not benefit much from the Rs 2000 notes withdrawal (mainly PVBs).