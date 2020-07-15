RCF Kapurthala designs coach to lower infection transmission

Indian Railways’ production unit, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has developed a coach which has handsfree facilities in the toilets, and special copper and titanium coatings that help improve the air-quality, with the aim of keeping the infectious disease at bay in a post-Covid-19 world.

“This post-Covid-19 coach has design improvements like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for Covid-19-free passenger journey,” said an official statement.

The titanium di-oxide coating is an eco-friendly, water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, and mould, besides fungal growth, and most importantly enhances the indoor air quality. It is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as CE (European Union Standard) certified. This coating is applied on virtually every surface that comes in human contact and has an effective life of one year.

It has hands-free amenities like foot-operated water tap, soap dispenser, foot-operated washroom door (outside), foot-operated flush valve, foot-operated latches in the washroom door, outside wash-basin with foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm-operated handle on the compartment door.

It has copper-coated handrails and latches because copper degrades the virus on it within a few hours, stated the official release, adding that when the virus lands on copper, ions blast the pathogen and destroy the DNA and RNA inside the virus, it added.

The post-Covid-19 coach has the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct, which sterilises the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach resistant to Covid-19 and particulate matter, stated the release.