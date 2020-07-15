RCF Kapurthala designs coach to lower infection transmission

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Indian Railways’ production unit, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has developed a coach which has handsfree facilities in the toilets, and special copper and titanium coatings that help improve the air-quality, with the aim of keeping the infectious disease at bay in a post-Covid-19 world.
“This post-Covid-19 coach has design improvements like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for Covid-19-free passenger journey,” said an official statement.
The titanium di-oxide coating is an eco-friendly, water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, and mould, besides fungal growth, and most importantly enhances the indoor air quality. It is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as CE (European Union Standard) certified. This coating is applied on virtually every surface that comes in human contact and has an effective life of one year.
It has hands-free amenities like foot-operated water tap, soap dispenser, foot-operated washroom door (outside), foot-operated flush valve, foot-operated latches in the washroom door, outside wash-basin with foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm-operated handle on the compartment door.
It has copper-coated handrails and latches because copper degrades the virus on it within a few hours, stated the official release, adding that when the virus lands on copper, ions blast the pathogen and destroy the DNA and RNA inside the virus, it added.
The post-Covid-19 coach has the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct, which sterilises the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach resistant to Covid-19 and particulate matter, stated the release.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...