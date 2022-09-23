12th edition of NAREDCO property show launched

Over 100 builders, developers and financial institutions, have showcased their projects and services at the three-day property show organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (Telangana Chapter) on Friday.

Aravind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (Telangana), has inaugurated the show at the HITEX facility on Friday.

“Growth in infrastructure and improvement in road connectivity, the sub-markets surrounding the city have experienced significant traction and are expected to see a further upswing with new launches,” Vijaya Sai Meka, Secretary General of NAREDCO (Telangana), said.

About 300 projects are on display at the 12 th edition of the show.