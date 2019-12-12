A dream home in 96 sq ft Asset Homes in Kochi launches new design

Targeting single professionals and students living in hostels, the Kochi-based builder Asset Homes has come up with a new design model of 96 sq ft living space.

The design of the model which was unveiled at the ongoing Kochi Design Week comprises a bedroom, study table, bathroom and cooking facility. The installation was erected on M.G.Road near Ravipuram in the city as part of the design and architecture summit which started here on Thursday.

Unveiling the model, P Sreeramakrishnan, Speaker, Kerala Legislative Assembly said that the new design will make positive disruption in the real estate sector. The design has accommodated all facilities well.

D Shibulal, Infosys Co-founder said that such a unique design would be beneficial for the public at a time when owning a house or flat is becoming increasingly difficult due to spiraling costs these days. “When I was told an apartment in 96 sq ft, I thought it will be a difficult proposition but when I saw it in person, the spaciousness delivered by its unique design was quite impressive”, he added

The installation will be open to public for free at the project site of Asset Moon Grace during the three-day Kochi Design Week.

According to Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes, the idea of the installation came up after several rounds of discussion on encouraging sustainable architecture styles during the first edition of Kochi Design Week.

Arun Balachandran, Special Officer for the summit and Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT) said that the space in 12 x 8 ft, has a foldable bed, cot and other facilities. This design can be successfully implemented in areas where IT parks and higher educational institutions work, that too in low cost.