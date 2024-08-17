In a first-of-its-kind project in India, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday inaugurated an industrial housing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal at Sriperumbudur to accommodate 18,720 employees. Built at a cost of ₹706.50 crore, the facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday in the presence of Chairman of Taiwan-based Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group, Young Liu.

The facility will provide safe, secure and comfortable housing for the industrial workforce including the employees of Foxconn, which manufactures Apple phones and other industries in the region. Each dormitory-style room houses six beds with a total of 240 rooms per block.

Speaking at the occasion, Liu said, “if I want to use a single word to celebrate today, it is sustainability. Foxconn’s largest footprint in India is in Tamil Nadu. Your State’s economic blueprint is active. It is attractive for technology investment. This residential complex is your government’s achievement. This complex is now an important part for Foxconn in Tamil Nadu. It joins our commitment to sustainability in India,” he said.

Onus on sustainability

“We are putting in practice in India the Zero Liquid Discharge technology, energy saving equipment and land harvesting. But, sustainability is not only about greener infrastructure but also growing a community, he said. Having a sustainable living environment helps employees succeed,” he added.

Liu said that the trend for all types of hires in Foxconn is an upward trend. Living in dormitories is not customary in many of the company’s locations in the world. However, it is part of building a support system. In many instances, the company hires people who have never lived in small towns or big cities. When they come to the company’s manufacturing campuses, they have to live with thousands of young people, he said.

In Taiwan, Foxconn has dormitories where some of its employees choose to stay. People do it for different reasons, with commuting long distance being one of the main reasons. A living space that is affordable and safe is not easy to find. Living away from home represents independence and a way of exploring opportunities, he said. “Our greatest asset is our people, that is you,” he added.

Foxconn celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Of this, for nearly 20 years., the company has been in India, he said. This represents sustainability for Foxconn and also for Tamil Nadu, and for India.

Chief Minister Stalin said the industrial housing project will set an example for other States to emulate. Industrial development will lead to employment generation and lead to economic development. Tamil Nadu is giving a lot of focus on industrial development with a target to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030, he said.

Foxconn having two units at Sriperumbudur is a great pride for the State. The company employs nearly 41,000 people of which about 35,000 are women. There is a similar trend in Tamil Nadu, which leads in women employment in the country with 42 per cent, he said.