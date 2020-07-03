Akshaya launches boutique office space project on OMR

Getting employees to think out of the box
Realty company Akshaya has announced the launch of what it calls a first-of-its-kind and Grade-A boutique office space project ― CUBE ― on OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Chennai.
The project, located near Perungudi toll plaza, will offer 83,314 sq ft of office space spread across eight floors for offices, start-ups, small IT companies, doctor clinics, diagnostic centres, banks, individual offices for professionals such as chartered accountants, advocates, architects and agencies, supermarkets, cafeteria, retail stores and restaurants, according to a statement.
The company is offering 28 office spaces. Individual office sizes range from 1,556 sq ft to 4,959 sq ft, and the price starts from ₹1.55 crore onwards.
For mid-level businesses, CUBE offers flexibility of combining multiple offices, as well as taking up full floors ranging from 8,497 sq ft to 13,441 sq ft.
Customers can choose and block their office space by paying ₹5 lakh as advance. The remaining amount can be paid based on the construction schedule.
“This project will be an ideal workplace destination for small and mid-level businesses. It has great connectivity, as it is conveniently located within five km of all key residential micro-markets such as Velachery and Thiruvanmiyur,” said T Chitty Babu, Chairman & CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.
This Grade-A boutique office space has been launched to cater to the growing demand for small and mid-level boutique offices among Chennai-based businesses. CUBE is accredited with Silver Green pre-certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
