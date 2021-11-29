Ambuja Cements, ACC partner IIT Delhi to develop low carbon cement

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Ambuja Cements and ACC have partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) to develop next-generation, Calcined Clay Cements, a low carbon material to promote sustainable construction. Both Ambuja and ACC, in alignment with its parent company, Holcim, have been consistently leveraging innovation and R&D to build a range of green and responsible products to reduce CO2 emissions in India, said a press statement.
This academic collaboration will be implemented through a research project funded by Holcim Innovation Centre, Lyon, France. It will comprise an in-depth scientific study into the influence of clinker, calcined clay and limestone on the performance of calcined clay cement. This collaboration aims to create next-generation low CO2 cement with more than 50% lower carbon emissions for Indian and international consumers.
Neeraj Akhoury, CEO Holcim India, and Managing Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited said, “Through our extensive R&D set up, we consistently strive to develop new ‘Low CO2’ materials for the construction industry. Calcined Clay Cement is one such avenue to make a significant quantitative difference in the industry and further accelerate our ‘Sustainability drive’. Our academic partnership with IIT Delhi is a big step towards building a greener future and we are excited to collaborate with the best minds in the country.”
Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “It is the endeavour of IIT Delhi to make its research relevant to the industry and the society at large. The wide acceptance of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement by the industry worldwide and this collaboration with Holcim to develop the next-generation of calcined-clay cements demonstrate the trust that IIT Delhi has built with the industry. We are confident that this partnership will help us to achieve the goal of sustainable construction that is accessible to the masses.”
Both the companies have also previously partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to study ‘Optimized use of Low CO2 binders with alternative reinforcements’ and the Indian Institute of Hyderabad (IITH) to develop ’Smart sensing technology for continuous on-site strength evaluation of a concrete structure’.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...