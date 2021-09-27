Amenities platform DusMinute to expand in Chennai

Amenities platform for gated communities DusMinute plans to expand in Chennai.

Launched in Bengaluru, DusMinute offers amenities like a supermarket, home services, café, pharmacy etc., through an in-society store and app for residents of gated communities.

Speaking about the expansion, Apoorva Mishra, CEO of DusMinute, said, “DusMinute has presence across 29 communities in Bengaluru in the past four years and is keen on introducing the hyperlocal, integrated services to more cities. Chennai is the first step towards this.”

DusMinute had raised till now raised $1.1 million in pre-series A round of funding led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), along with a few High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) early this year. As part of the start-up's next phase of growth, the startup is working on gaining a stronger foothold in more cities in South India.

DusMinute was founded by IIT graduates Apoorva Mishra, Ankita Asai, and Nikhil Gupta who had earlier co-founded Gapoon, a Bengaluru-based home services startup; along with Bhavadeep Reddy, and Nachi Ramanathan.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, communities have continued to evolve into self-sustained ecosystems. Managed living in the communities is further eased by DusMinute, which provides full concierge services and amenities to elevate theurban population’s lifestyle.