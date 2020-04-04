Aparna Constructions contributes ₹5 crore to battle Covid-19

Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd has donated ₹5 crore towards the relief efforts of the Government.

The Hyderabad-based realty company in a statement said it has donated ₹2 crore to Prime Minister Cares Fund. Last week, and also contributed ₹2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.