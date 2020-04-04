Real Estate

Aparna Constructions contributes ₹5 crore to battle Covid-19

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 04, 2020 Published on April 04, 2020

Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd has donated ₹5 crore towards the relief efforts of the Government.

The Hyderabad-based realty company in a statement said it has donated ₹2 crore to Prime Minister Cares Fund. Last week, and also contributed ₹2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Published on April 04, 2020
corporate social responsibility
coronavirus
Infrastructure and construction
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Real estate developers sitting on unsold inventory worth ₹3,70,000 crore as of end-March: JLL report