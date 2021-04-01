Aparna Constructions to launch eight new residential projects this year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Aparna Constructions & Estates has announced plans to launch eight new residential projects during 2021, including their 58th residential project, Aparna Sarovar Zicon, a luxury gated community located at the rapidly growing IT hub of Nallagandla in Hyderabad.
Apart from Aparna Sarovar Zicon, the company is planning to launch three residential projects in Hyderabad and two in Bengaluru in 2021. The company will also launch two plotted layouts in Hyderabad. With these new ventures, Aparna Constructions will have a portfolio of 64 projects in the residential segment.
The newly launched Aparna Sarovar Zicon is built on 25.6 acres and comprises of 3,024 Vastu-compliant apartments spread over fourteen 26-storey towers. The project will be tentatively ready by September 2024.
Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Construction, said, “Aparna Constructions has continued to maintain a strong growth trajectory despite the challenges that the lockdown and pandemic brought for the real estate sector. Apart from the eight residential projects, we are also planning multiple commercial launches in the south market this year.”
To complement the growth vision, Aparna is planning to add 400 people across new and existing projects.
“We are seeing a positive uptick in consumer sentiment. We are optimistic that this demand will grow further this year,” Reddy said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...