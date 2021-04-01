Aparna Constructions to launch eight new residential projects this year

Aparna Constructions & Estates has announced plans to launch eight new residential projects during 2021, including their 58th residential project, Aparna Sarovar Zicon, a luxury gated community located at the rapidly growing IT hub of Nallagandla in Hyderabad.

Apart from Aparna Sarovar Zicon, the company is planning to launch three residential projects in Hyderabad and two in Bengaluru in 2021. The company will also launch two plotted layouts in Hyderabad. With these new ventures, Aparna Constructions will have a portfolio of 64 projects in the residential segment.

The newly launched Aparna Sarovar Zicon is built on 25.6 acres and comprises of 3,024 Vastu-compliant apartments spread over fourteen 26-storey towers. The project will be tentatively ready by September 2024.

Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Construction, said, “Aparna Constructions has continued to maintain a strong growth trajectory despite the challenges that the lockdown and pandemic brought for the real estate sector. Apart from the eight residential projects, we are also planning multiple commercial launches in the south market this year.”

To complement the growth vision, Aparna is planning to add 400 people across new and existing projects.

“We are seeing a positive uptick in consumer sentiment. We are optimistic that this demand will grow further this year,” Reddy said.