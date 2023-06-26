Building material firm Aparna Enterprises has forayed into the business-to-consumer market by launching its maiden outlet in Chennai to sell tiles, uPVC and aluminium doors and windows.

The company will focus on Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Odisha, and Kolkata markets to expand its retail business.

“We are going to invest ₹10 crore this financial year to open 20 more stores in five states. We will also open the franchise model and offer our products at third-party multi-brand outlets. We are going to have 50 stores by the end of 2024-25,” Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said in a statement here on Monday.

“We hope that our company-owned outlets would contribute about 10 per cent to our revenue in the next five years. We have been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the last four years,” he said.