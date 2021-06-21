Aparna Enterprises to invest ₹100 cr in new manufacturing facility

Aparna Enterprises Limited has announced plans to invest ₹100 crore to build its aluminium window and door system brand Alteza in the next 4 years.

The investments will be used for strengthening its product portfolio, manufacturing facility and retailing. It also launched its latest range of slim aluminium sliding door system ACA M-19 Series.

Ashwin Reddy, MD, Aparna Enterprises, in a statement, said, “Of the ₹100-crore outlay, 60 per cent of the funds will be directed towards strengthening the manufacturing capacity and the rest towards R&D and building our dealership network. We are optimistic Alteza will capture 8-10% of the organized aluminium door and window market by 2025.”

Aluminium window and door system market in India is close to ₹20,000 crore, and it is growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.