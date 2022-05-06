hamburger

Real Estate

Aptus Value Housing posts 39% growth in FY22 PAT

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: May 06, 2022

Its disbursements grew 26 per cent at ₹1,641 crore

Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a 39 per cent rise in its profit after tax at ₹370 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to ₹267 crore in FY21. Its disbursements grew 26 per cent at ₹1,641 crore as compared to ₹1,298 crore in FY21.

“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 27 per cent year-on-year. PAT has grown at 39 per cent and our ROA was at 8 per cent which is one of the best in the Industry. Gross NPA was at 1.19 per cent as on 31 March 2022,” said M Anandan, Chairman & Managing Director, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

He said the company has built a strong branch network of 208 branches. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over ₹2,900 crore. As on March 31, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient balance sheet liquidity of ₹846 crore including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents, he added.

Published on May 06, 2022
housing finance
NBFC
companies
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you