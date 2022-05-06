Aptus Value Housing posts 39% growth in FY22 PAT

Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a 39 per cent rise in its profit after tax at ₹370 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to ₹267 crore in FY21. Its disbursements grew 26 per cent at ₹1,641 crore as compared to ₹1,298 crore in FY21.

“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 27 per cent year-on-year. PAT has grown at 39 per cent and our ROA was at 8 per cent which is one of the best in the Industry. Gross NPA was at 1.19 per cent as on 31 March 2022,” said M Anandan, Chairman & Managing Director, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

He said the company has built a strong branch network of 208 branches. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over ₹2,900 crore. As on March 31, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient balance sheet liquidity of ₹846 crore including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents, he added.