Arvind SmartSpaces Limited on Monday announced that the entire inventory of the second phase of its Arvind Greatlands residential plotted development project in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, has been sold out within seven hours of launch. This phase comprised over 150 units worth more than ₹100 crore.

The first phase of the project, with a saleable area of approximately 5 lakh sq ft valued at over ₹200 crore, was sold out within 10 hours on November 26, 2022.

HDFC Platform 1 owns the first phase, while Arvind SmartSpaces fully owns the second and all future phases.

Project amenities

Arvind Greatlands offers an opulent lifestyle with a golf course membership to Monogram Resort-Devanahalli, which offers a variety of amenities such as a gymnasium, rooftop infinity pool, indoor games room, table tennis, jogging track, badminton court, spa, library, restaurant, executive business center, multimedia theater, discotheque, and yoga pavilion.

Since 2013, Arvind SmartSpaces has added ten projects across the Bengaluru region, with four projects already delivered and six in various stages of development.

