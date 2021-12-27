Asset Homes customers to avail Aster@Home services

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Kochi-based builder Asset Homes is joining hands with the Aster@Home wing of Aster DM Healthcare Group to make top-class healthcare available for the Asset Homes customers and their family members at their homes.
The customers living in the Asset Homes residential complexes in Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Ernakulam will benefit from this scheme.
Attending the function online, Aster Medcity Founder and CMD Aster@Home makes available services of doctors, nurses and physiotherapists at the patients houses and supplies them medicines too. Aster DM Healthcare had started the Aster@Home wing after the onset of Covid-19, and it has received tremendous response.
Asset Homes MD Sunil Kumar V said that Asset Homes had started the Asset Delight in 2013, providing 17 services to the inmates of its housing projects, which underscored Asset Homes’ ongoing commitment to the inmates beyond building and delivering just houses. “We are immensely delighted to add JCI-accredited Aster@Home to the club and help our valued customers lead a healthy and happy life,” Sunil Kumar said.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...