Asset Homes customers to avail Aster@Home services

The Kochi-based builder Asset Homes is joining hands with the Aster@Home wing of Aster DM Healthcare Group to make top-class healthcare available for the Asset Homes customers and their family members at their homes.

The customers living in the Asset Homes residential complexes in Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Ernakulam will benefit from this scheme.

Attending the function online, Aster Medcity Founder and CMD Aster@Home makes available services of doctors, nurses and physiotherapists at the patients houses and supplies them medicines too. Aster DM Healthcare had started the Aster@Home wing after the onset of Covid-19, and it has received tremendous response.

Asset Homes MD Sunil Kumar V said that Asset Homes had started the Asset Delight in 2013, providing 17 services to the inmates of its housing projects, which underscored Asset Homes’ ongoing commitment to the inmates beyond building and delivering just houses. “We are immensely delighted to add JCI-accredited Aster@Home to the club and help our valued customers lead a healthy and happy life,” Sunil Kumar said.