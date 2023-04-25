Asset Homes, one of the leading builders of Kerala, has won three awards at the 14th edition of the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards instituted by CIDC (Construction Industry Development Council), a body promoted by the country’s construction industry and Niti Aayog.

Asset Homes won the second place in the best professionally managed company and first place for the best construction project -Asset Rangoli, an apartment project in Maradu, Kochi.

The company also won the achievement award with second place for construction safety, health, and environment for Asset Moon Grace, another project in Kochi.

The awards were given away at a function held in New Delhi by P S Rana, Chairman, CIDC and Pradip Bhargava, Chairman of the Jury and was received for Asset Homes by Deril John, GM, IT.