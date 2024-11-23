Asset JGT, a joint venture between JGT Living Spaces -- a CGH Earth Group company with over seven decades of experience in the hospitality industry -- and Asset Homes has begun construction of its first project, Anandamalika, in Kochi.

The announcement was made by Asset Homes brand ambassadors Prithviraj and Asha Sarath.

The project will have only 21 super luxury apartments of 3 and 4 bedrooms with an area ranging from 3733 to 3958 sq ft.

Joseph Dominic, MD, JGT Living Spaces said Anandamalika will be the first apartment project in the State to provide concierge and housekeeping services.

Asha Sarath unveiled the logo of Asset JGT’s second project, Swapnamalika, by handing over to Architect Cyril. Jose Dominic, Susanna Muthoot and others were present.

Sunil Kumar V of Asset Homes said that the joint venture with JGT, a part of the CGH Group will focus on the construction of super luxury residential projects. The high quality and experience gained by the companies in both sectors will be reflected in the projects implemented by the joint venture.

