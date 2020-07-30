Real Estate

Augmented Intelligent joins Digital Twin Consortium

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Augmented Intelligent Technologies (AIT) Limited, which offers specialised solutions for construction sector, has joined Digital Twin Consortium as a ‘Groundbreaker’ member.

Digital Twins are the replica and 3D models of physical things, processes, systems and even human beings. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms and the data received from the physical world, Digital Twins can simulate the ‘future’ and recommend actionable insights. This will help in taking right decisions and improving performance.

The Digital Twin Consortium brings together representatives from the industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and inter-operability of digital twin technology.

“Digital Twins is a feature that is going to be an integral part of businesses and governments,” V Srinivasa Rao, Director of AIT, said. “We believe that being a member of Digital Twin Consortium our journey towards creating Construction Quality Twins will be accelerated.”

The AIT is a subsidiary of BT&BT with a focus on improving construction quality using digital technologies.

AIT helps builders, general contractors, PMCs, AECs reduce the rework, project cost, future maintenance and operations cost with zero documentation philosophy, he said.

