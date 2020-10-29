Australia's REA Group to acquire controlling stake in Elara Tech

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Melbourne based real estate advertising company REA Group Ltd has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. owner of Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.
The deal includes cash and newly issued REA shares. The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter, subject to confirmatory due diligence.
While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, reports in Australian media suggest that REA Group will get five out of nine board seats and is expected to have a shareholding between 47.2 per cent and 61.1 per cent for $71-99 million. REA currently owns about 14 per cent stake in Elara.
REA Group CEO, Owen Wilson commented: “India is an incredibly attractive market and one that provides excellent long-term growth opportunities, while complementing REA’s footprint in Australia, Asia and North America. The country is forecast to deliver strong growth over the next decade as it continues to experience rapid digital transformation.
“We plan to make significant investments in Elara going forward. With over 700 million internet users and roughly half a billion yet to come online, our increased investment in Elara will allow REA to be at the forefront of the considerable long-term opportunities within India, and the digitisation of the real estate sector,” he added.
Elara will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the REA Group structure. Dhruv Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, along with the current leadership team, will continue to lead the company.
“With access to capital and expertise from REA we will continue to launch new products in the market to enhance the consumer experience and make the process of home buying, selling and renting simpler, more digital and more transparent,” said Agarwala.
REA Group, along with News Corp, already owns a significant minority stake in the company. The company has raised equity capital of $105 million to date from News Corp, REA Group, Elevation Capital, Softbank and Accel, among others.
The digital real estate classifieds advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29 per cent until 2025, which provides the opportunity to build a big and profitable business, said a press statement from Elara.
Elara offers a full range of residential property services across digital advertising and transactions including personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, home loans and post-sales services. The company began with PropTiger.com, and since then it has grown significantly both organically and inorganically with the acquisition of Housing.com and Makaan.com.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...