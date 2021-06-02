Avigna leases out industrial warehouse at Hosur to marquee brands

Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park has leased out their first 1 million sq ft space of industrial warehouse at Hosur Park in Tamil Nadu to marquee brands.

The company handed over 58,000 sq ft to Whirlpool - manufacturer of home appliances - marking Avigna’s first venture with a Fortune 500 company. In addition, they have handed over 2.54 lac sq ft to Stellar Value Chain - a large consumer supply chain company - and 3.44 lacs sq ft space to Wakefit - an online mattress brand - along with a grade A built-to-suit facility of 2.69 lakh sq ft for them, says a company press release.

“It gives me immense pride to announce our first milestone in handing over the facility to the first set of blue-chip brands. This is a great achievement for Avigna Group and a step ahead in our vision to bring a holistic approach to the Indian warehousing space by integrating state of the art technology, logistics and supply chain,” says Abhijit Verma, Executive Director & CEO at Avigna Group. He added, “The precision with which we were able to deliver during these difficult times, got clients coming back to us providing EOIs and LOIs for all India requirements which in turn has helped in accelerating the growth plan of Avigna Group”.

Pan-India expansion

Avigna Group is looking at a pan-India expansion. It is currently building warehousing space of 3 million sq.ft each in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) and Hoskote (Karnataka), 1 million sq. ft each in Chennai (TN) and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and 2 million sq.ft in Madurai (TN). Besides this, Avigna Group is envisaging to expand its base in Mumbai, Haryana, Jaipur and Kolkata, the release said.