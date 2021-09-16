Avigna plans to build ₹600-cr warehouse near Bengaluru

Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park plans to invest around ₹600 crore to set up a 4-million-sq-ft grade A warehousing facility near Bengaluru.

The company recently leased out its first 1-million-sq-ft industrial warehouse at Hosur Park, in Tamil Nadu, to marquee brands such as Whirlpool, Wakefit and Stellar Value Chain. The new facility will come up in the Hoskote Industrial Park.

“This will fill a gap in the demand for modern, state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics facilities in India, for which we are in discussion with multiple clients,” says Abhijit Verma, Executive Director and CEO, Avigna Group.

The project is part of Avigna’s ₹2,000-crore plan for creating 10 million sq ft warehouse space over the next three years. Besides warehouses in Hosur and Chennai (TN) and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) in south India, Avigna is looking for a presence in the western (Bhiwandi, Jaipur), northern (Farrukhnagar, Haryana) and eastern (Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata) regions.

With a turnover exceeding $30 million, Avigna has 3,000 employees. The company plans to launch a food terminal market near Chennai and in Madhya Pradesh to tap the access to farm produce under the recently introduced farm bill.