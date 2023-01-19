BCD Group, a player in construction and design industry, has announced the launch of a high-end residential development on 1.5 lakh square feet of land in Koramangala, Bengaluru, for a total investment of ₹100 crore.

The project will consist of 30 premium apartments and residences and be completed by 2025. “It is being developed at the city’s billionaire’s lane in Koramangala. This comes at a time when the luxury housing segment is witnessing a constant rise in demand, with an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) investing in premium housing societies to build quality assets,” said the company in a press release.

“BCD India is working with ecosystem partners to develop an ultra-luxurious residential project at an overall cost of ₹100 crore. We will be undertaking the construction of the entire project, which will emerge as the most preferred destination for a luxurious lifestyle,” said Angad Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group.

Industry reports suggest that luxury sales account for about 10–15 per cent of overall residential sales and are growing rapidly despite the market fluctuations.

Currently, it is developing over 6 million square feet of turnkey projects for leading builders across the country, including Century, Ozone, Koncept Ambience, Legacy, and Deep Blue City Lucknow.