Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), broke ground for its 2 million square feet (msft) Business Park aimed at establishing Bengaluru as a global hub for GCC. This initiative comes after the Karnataka Government introduced its new GCC policy which aims to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy.

Located within the BIAL campus, the Business Park spans 17.7 acres and consists of four blocks, including business parks, an education and health district, R&D hubs, and multiple entertainment and hospitality options, each measuring 0.5 million sqft. The Airport city is expected to host a network of business parks comprising 52 per cent of its overall development.

“36 per cent of India’s GCC workforce driving growth across IT, biotechnology, automotive, and aerospace is based out Bengaluru. The Business Park marks the beginning of the creation of a community with ample networking opportunities, and top-notch amenities with advanced infrastructure,” said Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of BACL said.

Furthermore, the Airport City will include India’s first Concert Arena within an airport ecosystem and a Convention & Exhibition Centre, and plans to add 5,200 hotel rooms.

The airport handled 37.5 million passengers last year and is projected to expand its capacity to 90 million by 2030.