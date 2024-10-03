Real estate company Poulomi Estates has announced its expansion to the Bengaluru market with an ₹800crore premium high-rise project in Manyata Integrated Township in Thanisandra.

Also read: India emerges as a major exporter of animal products with buffalo meat leading the charge

“We plan to invest ₹800 crore to develop a 35-storey luxury residential complex. It will come up on a nine-acre plot in Manyata Integrated Township Phase-2 in Thanisandra, Northern Bengaluru,” Prashanth Rao, Director, Poulomi Estates Private Ltd, said.

The project will have a total of 850 apartments, which are in the range of 1,450 sq ft to 2,550 sq ft.

The high-rise residential project will be spread across 9 acres of area in Manyata Integrated Township Phase 2 in Northern Bengaluru.

The company will construct two towers each in Phase-1 and Phase-2 with a combined area of 18 lakh square feet of apartments. The first phase will be launched by the end of this year.

“We developed six residential projects with a built-up area of 2.25 million sq. ft. and two commercial projects with a built-up area of about one million sq. ft. in Hyderabad. We are in the process of developing 1.5 million sq. ft of residential projects and 1.3 million sq. ft of commercial projects in the city,” he said.