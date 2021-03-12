Bengaluru to see large-size office space deals in 2021: report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bengaluru is likely to see large-sized deals above 100,000 square feet area, and it is expected to form a major portion of the projected leasing in 2021.
The city is to witness a 20-30 per cent increase in absorption, the supply is expected to be incremented by a Y-o-Y growth of 20-30 per cent, said Savills India in its recent report - India Market Watch Office 2020.
"The city (Bengaluru) is likely to take the lead with an estimated absorption of 14 million square feet by year-end as confidence among corporate occupiers in the city continues to remain strong. Additionally, the availability of a diverse talent pool and robust tech ecosystem puts the city ahead of others, the report said.
On the space absorption in the country, Savills India’s report said, “Office space absorption across India’s six major cities is expected to touch 41.3 million square feet in 2021, marking a growth of 22 per cent from last year.”
“We expect the office real estate market to improve in 2021 as it continues to attract interest from occupiers as well as investors, despite the disruption caused in 2020. Boosted by positive government reforms and improvement in economic activity, we are certain that office space absorption will pick up soon. Several corporate occupiers have revived their expansion plans as more and more people start returning to offices and business starts to pick up,” said Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.
“2021 would be an interesting year for the office market. For cities like NCR and Mumbai, we expect it to be a year of recovery and regaining lost ground. Meanwhile, for tech cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it will continue to be a year of expansion and growth,” said Naveen Nandwani, Managing Director, Commercial Advisory and Transactions, Savills India.
Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to post the highest Y-o-Y growth in leasing activity from 2.9 million square feet in 2020 to 5.5 million square feet in 2021. The city could see an increase of about 85-90 per cent in office leasing as recovery is anticipated in the latter part of 2021. BFSI and technology occupiers are likely to drive the office demand. Savills India expects rentals to be mostly stable across most micro-markets.
The Delhi NCR market is likely to increase about 20-25 per cent in leasing in 2021, with most activity expected in the latter part of the year. Technology, BFSI, consulting, and manufacturing occupiers are likely to lead the demand. Delhi NCR has a strong pipeline of new supply of around 8.5 million square feet, of which over 65 per cent is likely to be completed in Gurugram and the remaining in Noida. As incremental supply is likely to outpace demand, vacancy levels are likely to inch northwards.
The office market in Hyderabad is likely to see a 25-30 per cent increase in absorption in 2021.The IT sector is expected to continue to drive the leasing activity of the city. Rentals are likely to witness a marginal upward trend in 2021 as demand catches up with oversupply to a certain extent.
Savills
India forecasts a Y-o-Y growth of 5-10 per cent in leasing activity in 2021 for the office market in Chennai. Rents in 2021 are likely to match or inch past the pre-Covid levels. Chennai is expected to witness approximately 5.6 million square feet of new completions, which translates to a 54 per cent higher supply as compared to 2020. Most of this upcoming supply is concentrated in Guindy and MPR.
The office market in Pune could see a 30- 40 per cent increase in absorption in 2021. Key locations like Baner and Belawadi in SBD West micro-market and Kharadi and Viman Nagar in SBD East micro-market are expected to continue to remain preferred corridors by occupiers. In terms of supply, the year is likely to see completions to the tune of 5.6 million square feet, a 300 per cent growth from 1.4 million square feet in 2020.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...