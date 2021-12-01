Birla Estates forays into premium and luxury real estate market

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary and the real estate arm of Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL), has forayed into the premium and luxury real estate market in Worli. The company plans to develop overall 30 acres of land parcels in Worli in phases with a potential booking value of ₹20,000 crore.

The maiden launch of Birla Niyaara is a premium flagship development in this micro-market. Spread across 14 acres, this unique product is one of the largest integrated development in Mumbai’s most sought-after location, Worli. The development costs for Birla Niyaara are ₹5,500 crore.

K.T Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates, said, “Century Mills has been one of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks and an important part of the Birla group’s history. Our intent is to create a new landmark in the Mumbai skyline with Birla Niyaara. While it is our flagship and maiden project in Mumbai, it has the potential to catapult Birla Estates into the top developers’ league. ”

Conceptualised and designed by architects Foster and Partners, the project is a mix of contemporary and modern high rise living spaces, high-end retail and office buildings. The landscape is master-planned and detailed by Sasaki and Coopers Hill, respectively.