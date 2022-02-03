Brigade Enterprises net profit at ₹78 cr in Q3 FY’22

Bengaluru, Feb 3 Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a Bengaluru headquartered real estate company ,has reported its third-quarter revenue for the quarter at ₹933 crore in Q3 FY22 as against ₹654 crore in Q3 FY21, an increase of 43 per cent. Brigade also said that its net profit after tax & minority interest in Q3 FY22 stood at ₹78 crore as compared to a loss of ₹16 crore in Q3 FY21.

“Buyer sentiment remains positive as witnessed by the demand in our ongoing and completed projects, with Brigade continuing to be the brand of choice for customers seeking to buy a new home. While Bangalore continues to be the primary contributor, Hyderabad and Chennai have made significant contributions to the business. The momentum in our residential business will continue with the launch of around 2.4 million sqft of new projects in the upcoming quarters. Our Office, Retail and Hospitality businesses have made a strong comeback post the first and second Covid waves.” said M R Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

While the company declared its numbers after trading hours, shares of the company ended at ₹523.20 on the BSE.