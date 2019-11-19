Brigade Group partners IKEA to offer personalise home furnishing products

Brigade Group, Bengaluru-based real estate developer, has partnered with IKEA to offer home furnishing offerings.

The company launched Brigade Plus Easy Home packages to its customers. As an initiative within Brigade Plus, customers now have the chance to personalise their homes using IKEA home furnishing products in their Brigade homes.

“The Brigade Plus Easy Home Packages is a one-stop solution for Brigade home buyers, who want the convenience of moving into their new home without the hassle of dealing with interior contractors,”said Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

IKEA started its retail operations in August last year and so far has introduced Indian consumers to more than 7500 products. Brigade has set up multiple model apartments showcasing IKEA furnishing options in the home-front including living/dining rooms, bedrooms including children’s rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

Elaboratingon this initiative, Pavitra Shankar, said “Brigade has taken this initiative to bring IKEA designs to our homes for added vibrancy and freshness which make everyday living a joy. Our homebuyers can select from a range of home furnishing solutions compatible with their own floor plan, post which Brigade will undertake the delivery and assembly on their behalf.”

Alan Mackenzie, Country Business Manager, IKEA India said, “Over the next few years, IKEA India, part of Ingka Group aims to reach out to 100 million people in India, many of whom are buying new homes. We are happy to provide ideas and inspirations and create a better everyday life at home for all those setting up new homes with our wide range of affordable, functional and sustainable home furnishing products.”