Brigade Group partners IKEA to offer personalise home furnishing products

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Brigade Group, Bengaluru-based real estate developer, has partnered with IKEA to offer home furnishing offerings.
The company launched Brigade Plus Easy Home packages to its customers. As an initiative within Brigade Plus, customers now have the chance to personalise their homes using IKEA home furnishing products in their Brigade homes.
“The Brigade Plus Easy Home Packages is a one-stop solution for Brigade home buyers, who want the convenience of moving into their new home without the hassle of dealing with interior contractors,”said Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
IKEA started its retail operations in August last year and so far has introduced Indian consumers to more than 7500 products. Brigade has set up multiple model apartments showcasing IKEA furnishing options in the home-front including living/dining rooms, bedrooms including children’s rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.
Elaboratingon this initiative, Pavitra Shankar, said “Brigade has taken this initiative to bring IKEA designs to our homes for added vibrancy and freshness which make everyday living a joy. Our homebuyers can select from a range of home furnishing solutions compatible with their own floor plan, post which Brigade will undertake the delivery and assembly on their behalf.”
Alan Mackenzie, Country Business Manager, IKEA India said, “Over the next few years, IKEA India, part of Ingka Group aims to reach out to 100 million people in India, many of whom are buying new homes. We are happy to provide ideas and inspirations and create a better everyday life at home for all those setting up new homes with our wide range of affordable, functional and sustainable home furnishing products.”
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...