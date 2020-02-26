Brigade, Oakter partner to offer Amazon Alexa smart homes

Brigade Group has partnered with home automation company Oakter to provide smart home solutions.

Started in 2015, Oakter manufactures smart-home appliances compatible with Amazon Alexa, and will be implementing these solutions across Brigade Plus Easy Home Packages. Varun Gupta, CTO of Oakter, said “Software features are becoming more important in homes. We are delighted to partner with Brigade Group to bring in delightful experience of automation and voice control.”

As part of its Brigade Plus Easy Home packages, the company plans to offer customers the benefits of Amazon Alexato control their home devices.

Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, “There is a shift in customer preferences for homes that have security, convenience and optimised energy consumption to conserve resources. It makes sense that our offerings are updated to accommodate these new devices and technological advancements.”

According to Dilip RS, Country Manager, Alexa Skills and Voice Services, Amazon India, “With nearly a 5X increase in Alexa-enabled Smart Home users in 2019, customers love the convenience of voice controlling their world. We are excited to see Brigade Group offer this delight of voice-controlled smart home devices with the Brigade Plus Easy Home packages.”