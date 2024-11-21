Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group’s startup accelerator arm- Brigade REAP plans to invest in six to eight startups each year, according to Abhay Garg, Head of Brigade REAP.

“We plan to invest between $100,000 and $200,000 per startup,” he added. Earlier on Thursday, the startup accelerator announced that it has invested $500,000 in gig-based real estate startup Settlin as part of a funding round involving multiple investors.

Commenting on the investment, Garg said, “Brigade REAP aims to invest in startups beyond its accelerator portfolio, broadening its impact on India’s Prop Tech ecosystem.”

Settlin, founded in 2016, is a Prop Tech startup specialising in the end-to-end execution of residential property resale, eliminating the reliance on traditional brokers. Previously, the startup raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Powerhouse Ventures, GSF Fund, Murugavel Janakiraman, Dinesh Agrawal, and other investors.

According to the company’s release, Settlin recorded sales of 1,000 homes, with a gross transactional value (GTV) of approximately ₹900 crore.