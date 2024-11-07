Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop a residential project of around 1 million sq ft in Chennai.

The project, located in West Chennai, which is one of the fastest growing parts of the city, will be developed as part of a 1.5 million sq ft mixed use development.

The project will have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about ₹800 crore.

The company did not disclose the name of the party with whom it signed the agreement, and the project location.

By inking this strategic joint development, Brigade Group further solidifies its position as a leading real estate developer in Chennai, contributing to the city’s vibrant landscape, and offering exceptional living and working spaces to its residents, the release said.