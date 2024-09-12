Data Infrastructure Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, along with affiliates of investors, including British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and GIC, has completed the acquisition of American Tower’s operations in India. This transaction, approved by the CCI, comprises the buyout of approximately 76,000 communications sites in India for an enterprise value of ₹18,200 crore ($2.2 billion). With this acquisition, the Brookfield-led consortium reinforces its commitment to connecting India with an expanded portfolio of 257,000 telecom sites.

DIT currently houses Summit Digitel and Crest Digitel and is managed by its Investment Manager, Data Link, an affiliate of Brookfield. With this acquisition, Summit Digitel, Crest Digitel, and ATC India will be combined under the new brand, Altius.

