Builders body wants Maharashtra govt to ease SOP

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Builders Association of India has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ease the Standard Operating Procedures issued for the construction industry.
The association has requested that offices of architects, licensed surveyors, engineers, structural engineers, licensed plumbers and other consultants be allowed to operation and construction workers permitted to take Rapid Antigen Test instead of RT-PCR tests.
In a letter to Thackeray, Mohinder Rijhwani, Chairman of Mumbai Centre of Builders Association of India has requested the Maharashtra government to allow the sales offices of the builders to remain open on GudiPadwa, Akshaya Tritiya next week.
The Association has stated that many buyers book flats on these auspicious festivals and if the sales offices are not allowed to work, major business would be lost.
“The state government in its notification issued on Sunday for the lockdown from April 5, has made RT-PCR or vaccination mandatory for the workers engaged in the construction sites. However the test is time consuming as the reports are received only after 3-4 days. Instead, Rapid Antigen Test is an ideal alternative with results available within 30 minutes, he said.
Since the vaccination is allowed only to people above 45 years and most of the construction workers are younger, compliance of the vaccination mentioned in the SOP by the Maharashtra government would be difficult,” the letter stated.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...