BuildNext, a tech-enabled home builder, has opened an ‘Experience Centre’ in Hyderabad on Thursday. The facility will help consumers to visualise their future homes, providing them an immersive experience before taking up the project.

The facility has systems with virtual reality technology that let the users get a 360-degree view of a plan.

“Customers can take their homes for a ‘test drive’ before they start construction,” a BuildNext statement on Thursday.

The company raised recently $3.5 million in the last pre-series A funding led by Pidilite Industries.

“We are planning to expand to tier-ii cities like Warangal and Coimbatore and Metros like Bengaluru and Chennai in the next few months,” it said.