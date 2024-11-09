Experts in the construction sector has called for the use of cutting-edge technology to reduce carbon footprint as well as saving energy.

They were deliberating on the new and emerging trends on construction technology during the ‘BAI Emerge 2024’ conclave organised here by Builders Association of India (BAI). The topics discussed included futuristic construction techniques, composite hybrid construction technology, sustainability and energy efficiency.

Vinod Tharakan, Managing Director, ClaySys Lifestyle, an innovative construction company based in Kochi, outlined the importance of thermal insulation for energy efficiency and environmental impact.

Adoption of insulation technology is currently delivering substantial benefits, including a massive 80 per cent reduction in energy utilization for homes using air conditioning.

This remarkable efficiency in energy use is achievable due to the insulation’s superior thermal resistance, allowing homes to stay cooler in summer and warmer in winter without overburdening the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system.

Energy efficient construction can revolutionise the construction industry as it offers financial savings for homeowners and aids building a more resilient and eco-friendly environment thereby paving way for a more sustainable future”, he said.

Builders Association of India’s one-day conclave was inaugurated by Anoop Ambika, CEO, Kerala Start Up Mission.