CBRE report identifies key trends in real estate sector

The real estate body CREDAI on Tuesday highlighted the importance of focusing on consolidation and emerging stronger in the country's real estate by tackling some of the challenges it is now faced with.

CREDAI had released a report here with its knowledge partner CBRE at at its 19th Annual International Convention, NATCON 2019.

The report is titled, “India 2030 – Exploring the Future”.

What does the report state?

The report encapsulates the potential of the Indian economy by 2030 and its implications on the growth of Indian real estate sector. As per the report, India is projected to have a $9 trillion economic opportunity by 2030, wherein the per capita income could touch $5,625 for a population of about 1.5 billion and required annual spending on infrastructure will touch 7-8 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

CREDAI Chairman Jaxay Shah said, “The correlation between the growth of some of the most developed economies and realty has been well established for years and this report also echoes that.”

CREDAI President, Satish Magar said, “India continues to remain a high-priority market for its long term growth potential as is evident from the increased investment flows in the last few years. The Government’s 5 trillion-dollar mission and vision of a ‘New India’ imply that top industries contributing to our economy like real estate need to usher in transformative measures which can help shape these goals.”

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE said, “In the wake of positive policy reforms and the emergence of a strong workforce, the momentum of India’s economic growth is steady and it will only grow stronger in the next 10 years.”

By 2030, India’s urban population will contribute as high as 75 per cent of the GDP, up from 63 per cent at present. India needs to spend 7-8 per cent of its GDP on infrastructure annually to boost public and private investment in infrastructure.

The number of households is expected to surge with close to 386 million households and almost 40 per cent of Indians being urban residents by 2030. The scale of development is likely to change significantly as from mere standalone buildings, developers are expected to venture into integrated townships, theme-based townships, developments linked to economic activity and even self-sustaining mini townships/cities.

(The correspondent was in Tel Aviv on the invitation from CREDAI)